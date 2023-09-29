US consumer spending rises in August; underlying inflation slows

U.S. consumer spending increased in August, but underlying inflation moderated, with the year-on-year rise in prices excluding food and energy slowing to below 4.0%. Some the rise in spending last month reflected higher prices. Gasoline prices accelerated in August, peaking at $3.984 per gallon in the third week of the month, the highest this year, according to data from the U.S.

Energy Information Administration. That compared to $3.676 per gallon during the same period in July.

With gasoline price surging, inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.4% in August after climbing 0.2% in July. In the 12 months through August, the PCE price index advanced 3.5% after rising 3.4% in July. The annual PCE inflation is also being lifted by a lower base of comparison last year.

But underlying inflation pressures are subsiding, which will be welcomed by Federal Reserve officials. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index gained 0.1%, after increasing 0.2% in the prior month. The so-called core PCE price index increased 3.9% on a year-on-year basis in August after rising 4.3% in July. headtopics.com

The U.S. central bank tracks the PCE price indexes for its 2% inflation target.

