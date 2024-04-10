US Consumer Prices Rise by 0.4% in March, Exceeding Expectations

Consumer prices in the United States rose by 0.4 percent in March compared with February, exceeding economists' expectations. The headline index also increased by 3.5 percent when compared with the same period last year. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose by 0.4 percent for the month, matching the previous month's figure. Compared with a year ago, core inflation is up 3.8 percent.

This sustained increase in inflation challenges the previous belief that it was a seasonal anomaly. Over the last three months, core inflation has risen at a 4.6 percent annual rate, the highest in nearly three decades

US Consumer Prices Inflation Economy March

