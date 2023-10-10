US congressman Santos hit with more charges for inflating fundraising numbers

A 23-count superseding indictment filed in federal court in Central Islip, New York charged the embattled congressman and his former treasurer, Nancy Marks, with falsely telling the Federal Election Commission that their family members had made significant financial contributions.

Santos, 35, pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count indictment charging him with defrauding prospective political supporters by laundering funds to pay for his personal expenses, and illegally receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed.

The 35-year-old political newcomer has pleaded not guilty and resisted calls to resign for lying about his resume. He is free on $500,000 bail.

