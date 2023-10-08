US cities ramping up protections for Jewish communities, houses of worship after Hamas attack on Israel

U.S. cities across the country are increasing security measures for Jewish communities and houses of worship after Hamas terrorists launched thousands of rockets at Israel on Saturday, killing hundreds of civilians and taking an unknown number of hostages, including women and children.

'While there are no known active threats to New Yorkers at this time, I have directed the New York State Police to work closely with local law enforcement to ensure all New Yorkers are safe and protected.' New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin asked all residents to be 'extra vigilant' and report any suspicious activity to local authorities immediately.

