US church group trapped in Israel begs Biden administration to help evacuate citizens

Bidenites’ disastrous delusions, flunking a basic moral test and other commentaryWASHINGTON, DC – Forty-six members of a California-based church group trapped in Israel without a way home are pleading with the Biden administration to intervene and help get them back.

As US officials warn that the conflict could last weeks if not months, the Holy Land tour group, from Impact Bible Fellowship in Riverside, Calif., is pleading with the State Department to charter flights to help evacuate Americans from Israel.

While there is no active plan to evacuate Americans, the department said it is operating a 24-hour consular task force to help get information to US citizens.“In the best interests of America and Israel and that relationship, should be doing everything in their power to ensure – whether it’s assistance with flights or whatever – that we’re safely off the ground,” Prout added. headtopics.com

The next day, guides from the tour company, Trans-Global Travel, attempted to salvage another day of the trip, bringing the group to the Sea of Galilee for a church service and baptism in its waters – until Israel’s Ministry of Tourism called for all tours to end and warned tourists to shelter in place.

For now, the group is in a safe location not near the fighting on the West Bank – but Prout said she fears her fellow US citizens are being placed in further jeopardy with each hour that ticks by.

