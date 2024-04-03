US awaits Israeli investigation results before deciding on response to strike on aid convoy

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, asked Wednesday about the U.S. response to the Israeli military’s strike on the World Central Kitchen convoy, said the Biden administration wanted to see the results of an Israeli investigation before making any decisions about how it would proceed. He noted that Israel had already completed a preliminary review and that a second, border investigation would follow.

“They have already admitted that they conducted this strike; they have already publicly said that they’re at fault,” Kirby told reporters in a virtual briefing. “We need to let them finish that work and speak to it themselves. So I’m not prepared at this point to speculate about anything we might or might not do.” Kirby said that the United States was not planning to conduct its own probe of the incident, which killed seven aid worker

