US and UK retaliate against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen

After repeated warnings, United States and British forces have followed through on threats to retaliate against Iran-backed Houthi rebels for their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Under the cover of darkness they launched missiles and bombs on targets in Yemen from air and sea overnight Friday. Here’s what we know about the weapons and military hardware employed by the US and the UK.

Tomahawk missiles The US Navy’s Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAM) are low-flying cruise missiles capable of delivering a 1,000-pound conventional warhead hundreds of miles inland. Launched from either surface ships or submarines, Tomahawks fly at subsonic speeds on “evasive” or non-linear routes that can beat air defense systems, according to a US Navy fact sheet. The Tomahawks are highly accurate, and as they are GPS-guided, they can change targets or courses after launch depending upon needs, it say





cnni » / 🏆 326. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Militant Group in YemenPresident Joe Biden ordered a massive retaliatory strike on a militant group in Yemen, targeting logistical hubs, air defense systems, and weapons storage and launching locations. The strikes were meant to demonstrate that the U.S. and its allies will not tolerate the group's ceaseless attacks on the Red Sea.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

MIT Researchers Develop Machine Learning Model to Calculate Transition States in Chemical ReactionsA team of MIT researchers has developed a machine learning model that can calculate transition states in chemical reactions within a few seconds, providing a faster alternative to traditional quantum chemistry techniques. The model could be used to design new reactions and catalysts, as well as model naturally occurring chemical reactions.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Republicans Making Historic Voter Registration Gains in Key Battleground StatesRepublicans are experiencing significant voter registration gains in key battleground states, particularly in Florida, as they surpass Democrats in voter registration numbers. The Republican National Committee (RNC) shared critical data sets, highlighting the party's success and growth. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel emphasized the impact of Republican policies and the party's year-round ground game in achieving these gains.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Minimum Wage Increases in Half of U.S. States in 2024Minimum-wage workers in half of the country will see their pay go up in 2024 — but it likely won’t be enough to keep up with the cost of living. Minimum-wage increases will go into effect in 22 states on Jan. 1, and three additional states will raise their minimum wage later in the year: Nevada and Oregon on July 1, and Florida on Sept. 30.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

U.S. Airstrike in Baghdad Kills Iran-Linked Militia CommanderAn apparent U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Thursday killed an Iran-linked militia commander and risked accelerating the regional fallout from Washington’s support for Israel’s military operation in Gaza. Explosions occurred in the central part of the city, rattling windows and prompting Iraqi authorities to close off streets nearby.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur Rocket Successfully Lifts OffThe United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket successfully lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket, powered by BE-4 first-stage engines, had nearly 2 million pounds of thrust. After liftoff, the SRBs separated from the first-stage booster, and the Centaur upper stage began its burns. The launch marks a significant milestone for the Pittsburgh-based company.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »