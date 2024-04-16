US and Israel urged not to rush into retaliation against Iran

is not in the interests of either the U.S. or Israel , three people who attended the meeting told Axios .not to rush into a retaliation against Iran that could lead to a regional war .
"We think it will be very hard to replicate the huge success we had on Saturday with defeating the attack if Iran launches hundreds of missiles and drones again — and the Israelis know it," another U.S. official said.A person who attended the meeting said Blinken did not say that Israel should refrain from responding to Iran, stressing it was Israel's decision to make."Strength and wisdom are two sides of the same coin," Blinken told the Jewish leaders.
He added that if Hamas sees there is no regional war, the militant group will once again be under pressure to cut a hostage deal.Blinken spoke on Monday with Benny Gantz, a minister in Israel's war cabinet, and conveyed a similar message regarding Israel's possible retaliation, two sources with knowledge of the call said.
The call between Blinken and Gantz, which hasn't been disclosed publicly, is one of a series of calls between senior U.S. and Israeli officials in recent days focused on Israel's plans for retaliation.with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant. It was their fourth call since the Iranian attack on Saturday.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call Tuesday that Iran doesn't seek further escalation, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.
US Israel Iran Retaliation Regional War Missile Attacks Drone Attacks Meeting Axios Assessment Strike Jewish Leaders
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »
Israel's Military Chief Says That Israel Will Respond to Iran's Weekend Missile AttackIsrael's military chief said Monday that his country will respond to Iran's weekend attack, but he did not elaborate on when and how as world leaders urged against retaliation, trying to avoid a spiral of violence in the Middle East.The Iranian attack on Saturday came in...
Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »