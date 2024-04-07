US and Dutch officials discuss strategy to constrain China's chip manufacturing capacity

With all the information out there, it's hard to keep up with every single thing that's going on. In recent times, you've probably heard aboutThis move, discussed in an upcoming meeting between US and Dutch officials as well as ASML representatives, aligns with Washington's strategy to engage allies in constraining China 's capacity to manufacture advanced semiconductor chips .

ASML dominates the market for lithography tools – huge, expensive, complex machines that perform one step in the chipmaking process, helping to create circuitry.To stop a targeted Chinese chip-making plant or"fab" from being able to operate. ASML machines are somewhere between difficult and impossible to replace. If an owner is denied spare parts and maintenance, at some point the machine would stop working, and the fab would be unable to produce chip

Targeting Chinese chips, U.S. to push Dutch on ASML service contractsBiden's administration plans to press the Netherlands to stop ASML from servicing some tools in China, two people familiar with the matter said.

Guide to the US-China chip war (and Europe's ASML pivotal role in it)

