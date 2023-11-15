US and Chinese leaders to meet amid strained relations

The two leaders, who will meet on the sidelines of a summit of Asian-Pacific leaders, last spoke a year ago. (CNN, MORE) after a period of tumult, but the U.S. president also is prepared to confront his counterpart on difficult issues such as trade, Beijing’s burgeoning relationship with Iran and human rights concerns. The two leaders, who will meet on the sidelines of a summit of Asian-Pacific leaders, last spoke a year ago.

Since then, already fraught ties between the two nations have been further strained by far-reaching implications for an anxious world that is grappling with global economic cross currents from the pandemic, wars in the Middle East and Europe, upcoming elections in Taiwan and more. a country house and museum about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of San Francisco, according to three senior administration officials. The officials requested anonymity to discuss the location, which had not yet been confirmed by the White House or the Chinese government due to tight security. Both men are seeking to show the world that while the U.S

United States Headlines Read more: CLEVELAND19NEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LATİMES: Mixed Feelings Among Asian Americans as World Leaders Gather in San FranciscoAsian Americans express mixed feelings about the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference and the meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco.

Source: latimes | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Xi Jinping and Biden to Hold Virtual Meeting to Improve U.S.-Chinese CommunicationChinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden plan to stabilize U.S.-Chinese relations and establish normal communication. They aim to ensure crisis management and military contact between the two countries. The U.S. also wants to demonstrate its commitment to the Asia-Pacific region during the summit of Asia-Pacific leaders.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

YAHOONEWS: San Francisco Prepares for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation SummitSan Francisco undertakes a cleanup effort ahead of the summit and the meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The city faces the challenge of addressing the stark contrast between Silicon Valley's wealth and the homelessness crisis.

Source: YahooNews | Read more »

NBCBAYAREA: Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Gather in San FranciscoLeaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group will gather in San Francisco to discuss trade and economic growth across the Pacific region. The main summit event will be a meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Source: nbcbayarea | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: First Pacific Storm of the Season to Bring Rain to CaliforniaThe first Pacific storm of the season is set to sweep into California this week, bringing widespread rain chances to the state. The heaviest precipitation is expected in the southern part of the state, where the storm could tap into tropical moisture. Forecast models have trended to be drier than initially predicted.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

SFEXAMİNER: San Francisco to Host Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation SummitCity officials are preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, which will be the city's largest gathering of heads of state in nearly 80 years. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a rare face-to-face meeting during the summit.

Source: sfexaminer | Read more »