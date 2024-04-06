US and China Agree to Hold Intensive Exchanges on Balanced Growth

The United States and China have agreed to hold "intensive exchanges on balanced growth ", the US Treasury Department said in a statement, after two days of talks between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and her Chinese counterpart He Lifeng in Guangzhou .

The planned talks mark the latest step forward in joint efforts to stabilise rocky ties between the world's two leading economies since presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met last November.

