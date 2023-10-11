US ammo arrives in Israel ahead of expected ground operation in Gaza

10/11/2023 3:58 AM

Munitions from the United States have arrived in Israel to resupply the country ahead of an expected IDF ground invasion into the Gaza Strip.

Source

FoxNews

The first plane carrying U.S. ammunition landed in Israel Tuesday evening, Israeli officials said, as the country amassed tanks near the Gaza border ahead of an expected ground operation.

' The president added: 'There’s no justification for terrorism. There’s no excuse. Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination.' 'Its stated purpose is the annihilation of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people,' he added. 'We reject this terrorism.

Read more:
FoxNews »

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Hamas Threatens to Kill Hostages; Israel Orders ‘Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the already blockaded enclave. A spokesman for Hamas’s military wing threatened to execute a hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hits Gazans in their homes.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

HEAD TOPICS