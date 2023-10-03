US adds another option for fall COVID vaccination with updated Novavax shots

FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is photographed on Oct. 14, 2015. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, U.S. regulators authorized another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination - updated shots made by Novavax.(Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)Updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna

(Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)Updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna began rolling out last month, intended for adults and children as young as age 6 months. Now the Food and Drug Administration has added another choice –- reformulated Novavax shots open to anyone age 12 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has urged most Americans to get a fall COVID-19 vaccination, shots tweaked to protect against a newer coronavirus strain. Novavax said shots will be available “in the coming days.”

Protection against COVID-19, whether from vaccination or from an earlier infection, wanes over time. There’s already been a late-summer increase in infections, and health officials hope enough people get the new shots to blunt a winter wave.since, for the first time, the government isn’t buying and distributing the COVID-19 shots.

Read more:

ksatnews »

US FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot By ReutersUS FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot

US adds another option for fall COVID vaccination with updated Novavax shotsU.S. regulators have added another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination, updated shots made by Novavax

US adds another option for fall COVID vaccination with updated Novavax shotsU.S. regulators have added another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination, updated shots made by Novavax.

FDA approves updated Novavax Covid vaccine as Pfizer, Moderna shots roll out in U.S.Health officials see Novavax's protein-based vaccine as a valuable alternative for people who don't want to take messenger RNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

FDA Authorizes Novavax’s Updated Covid VaccineThe shot has been updated to target a strain of the coronavirus that was circulating earlier this year.

Novavax Stock Jumps After FDA Approves Updated Covid VaccineShares were up more than 10% on the news, which came more than three weeks after vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is photographed on Oct. 14, 2015. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, U.S. regulators authorized another option for fall COVID-19 vaccination - updated shots made by Novavax. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(Andrew Harnik, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)Updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna

began rolling out last month, intended for adults and children as young as age 6 months. Now the Food and Drug Administration has added another choice –- reformulated Novavax shots open to anyone age 12 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has urged most Americans to get a fall COVID-19 vaccination, shots tweaked to protect against a newer coronavirus strain. Novavax said shots will be available “in the coming days.”

Protection against COVID-19, whether from vaccination or from an earlier infection, wanes over time. There’s already been a late-summer increase in infections, and health officials hope enough people get the new shots to blunt a winter wave.since, for the first time, the government isn’t buying and distributing the COVID-19 shots. Ordering confusion from drugstores and doctors’ offices, distribution delays and even bungled paperwork by insurance companies snarled early appointments.

The updated vaccine versions are supposed to be free through private insurance or Medicare, and the CDC has a program to temporarily provide free shots to theThe Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.