Uruguay's Foreign Minister Resigns Following Leak of Audios Related to a Passport Scandal

He resigned after audios were revealed in which he appears to call on former deputy Foreign Minister Carolina Ache to not hand over her phone to investigators. Ache, who resigned last year, testified before prosecutors earlier Wednesday as part of an investigation into Marset's passport.

Following the release of the audios, leaders of the opposition called on President Luis Lacalle Pou, who is in the United States, to dismiss several top officials, including Bustillo and Interior Minister Luis Alberto Heber, among others.

Bustillo said he would talk to the media after he testifies before prosecutors, which he is scheduled to do Friday. Bustillo had previously testified before lawmakers that granting the passport to Marset involved an “administrative procedure” and was not political. He also alleged ignorance, saying that Marset's name was not as well known as it is now.

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSMAX »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WJXT4: Uruguay's foreign minister resigns following leak of audios related to a passport scandalUruguay’s foreign minister has resigned shortly after audio messages were published in which he appears to ask a former official to not hand over evidence in an investigation over a passport issued to an accused drug trafficker.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: Uruguay's foreign minister resigns following leak of audios related to a passport scandalUruguay’s foreign minister has resigned shortly after audio messages were published in which he appears to ask a former official to not hand over evidence in an investigation over a passport issued to an accused drug trafficker.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Uruguay's foreign minister resigns following leak of audios related to a passport scandalUruguay’s Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo has resigned shortly after audio messages were published in which he appears to ask a former official to not hand over evidence in an ongoing investigation over a passport issued to an accused drug...

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

AP: Uruguay's foreign minister resigns following leak of audios related to a passport scandalUruguay’s Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo has resigned shortly after audio messages were published in which he appears to ask a former official to not hand over evidence in an ongoing investigation over a passport issued to an accused drug trafficker.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Canciller de Uruguay renuncia tras la filtración de audios relacionados con escándalo de pasaportesEl ministro de Relaciones Exteriores de Uruguay, Francisco Bustillo, presentó su renuncia la noche del miércoles, poco después de que se dieron a conocer unas grabaciones en las que parece pedirle a un exfuncionario que no entregue evidencia relacionada con una investigación en curso sobre un pasaporte que se le emitió a un narcotraficante...

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

NEWSMAX: Hamas' Foreign Leaders in Luxury Hotels Amid Gaza DevastationAs the Gaza Strip continues to be pounded by IDF airstrikes, there is increasing discussion in Israel and foreign media about how to get to the hiding places of the Hamas leaders in tunnels under Gaza's hospitals, schools, and mosques.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕