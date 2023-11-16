Urinary Tract Infections Linked to Risk of Delirium and Dementia

Infections, including common ones such as urinary tract infections, have been linked to a risk of delirium and dementia. But with increased awareness, prevention strategies and available treatments, people can significantly reduce their risk, researchers say. Live well every day with tips and guidance on food, fitness and mental health, delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Urinary tract infections are uncomfortable but largely treatable.

If left untreated, though, UTIs can have dramatic and potentially long-lasting effects far outside our urinary tract, even on our brain., associate professor of neurology, biomedical sciences and neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “If they’re having confusion episodes, it’s an opportunity to seek out medical advice, to evaluate for anDelirium is an acute confusional state of mind, and its hallmark characteristics — inattention, executive dysfunction and short-term memory impairment — fluctuate in severity. Triggers for delirium include infections as well as certain medical procedures and medicatio





🏆 15. washingtonpost » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COVID, No Matter the Severity, Linked With Urologic Effects in MenSARS-CoV-2 infection is linked in men with increased incidence of urinary retention, urinary tract infection (UTI), and hematuria.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

FDA Warns Consumers About Eye Care Products Linked to Severe InfectionsThe FDA has issued a warning about certain eye care products sold by popular retailers due to the risk of eye infection. This warning follows a serious outbreak of severe eye infections caused by a drug-resistant bacteria strain. The implicated products were artificial tears manufactured by Kilitch Healthcare India Ltd.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Recalled Eye Drops Linked to Infections and DeathEzriCare eye drops were recalled after the CDC said at least 50 patients have reported infections in a dozen states, including one death. A woman shares her experience of suffering from an eye infection caused by tainted eye drops and sues the manufacturer.

Source: USATODAYhealth - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Could Tissue-Zapping Procedure Be Non-Antibiotic Option for Recurrent UTIs?For some older women, recurring urinary tract infections and the antibiotics typically prescribed for them become a fact of life, but a new study offers a novel treatment that may deliver relief.

Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

The Palm Springs neighborhood responsible for the modern subdivisionArchitect William Krisel gave birth to the modern subdivision with a tiny Palm Springs tract.

Source: SFGate - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »

Mother says 9-year-old Pasadena ISD student develops UTI after teacher denies bathroom accessA urinary tract infection, anxiety, and embarrassment are all conditions a Pasadena ISD mother says her daughter suffered after her teacher refused to let her use the bathroom at Theo Jensen Elementary.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »