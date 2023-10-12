Uptober might be over: Bitcoin price data shows investor sentiment at 3-month low

) faced a 4.9% correction in the four days following the failure to break the $28,000 resistance on Oct.

Looking at the bigger picture, Bitcoin is holding up admirably, especially when compared to gold, which has fallen by 5% since June, and Treasury Inflation-Protected bonds (TIP), which have seen a 4.2% drop during the same period. Merely maintaining its position at $27,700, Bitcoin has outperformed two of the most secure assets in traditional finance.

Given Bitcoin's price rejection at $28,000 on Oct. 8, investors should analyze BTC derivatives metrics to determine whether bears are indeed in control. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities are U.S. government bonds designed to safeguard against inflation.

It's important to note that the DXY index, which measures the U.S. dollar against a basket of foreign currencies, including the euro, Swiss Franc and British Pound, is nearing its highest level in 10 months. This indicates a strong vote of confidence in the resilience of the U.S. economy, at least in relative terms.

Some may argue that the 3% gains in the S&P 500 index since June contradict the idea of investors seeking cash positions. However, the top 25 companies hold a combined $4.2 trillion in cash and equivalents, in addition to being highly profitable. This explains why stocks are also being used as a hedge rather than a risk-seeking venture.

In essence, there is no reason for Bitcoin investors to be dissatisfied with its recent performance. However, this sentiment changes when we analyze BTC derivatives metrics.To begin with, Bitcoin's future contract premium, also known as the basis rate, reached its lowest level in four months.

