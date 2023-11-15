Upset at City Section Cross-Country Championships as Pre-Race Favorites Fail to Win

Upsets were the story Saturday morning at the City Section cross-country championships at Pierce College, as neither of the pre-race favorites won the Division I individual title on the slightly altered three-mile course. Cleveland senior Joseph Vargas passed two-time champion Max Fields of Palisades as they started up the last hill and he picked up speed on the down slope, taking first place in the boys' race in a personal-best 15:07.
70 to spoil Fields’ bid to become the boys’ first three-time winner. Fields was second in 15:18.50. “I let him lead the whole time, but I stayed close behind him,” said Vargas, who won his heat at preliminaries a week before and was the City champion at 1,600 meters in the spring. “This is the first time I’ve beaten Max in cross-country. Last year he beat me by about 40 seconds. I knew he was faster than me, but I figured if it came down to the last 800 and I was 10 meters behind him, I’d wi
