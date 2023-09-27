UPS to hire 100K workers for holiday season

9/27/2023 4:38 PM

Most positions do not even have an interview as part of the hiring process, the company said.

Most positions do not even have an interview as part of the hiring process, the company said. The jobs are full-time and part-time, mostly in the delivery driver, CDL or package handler positions. The application process can be completed online in about 20 minutes from filling out the application to receiving a job offer.

The jobs are full-time and part-time, mostly in the delivery driver, CDL or package handler positions. The application process can be completed online in about 20 minutes from filling out the application to receiving a job offer.

that it plans on hiring more than 100,000 seasonal employees for the holiday rush.

The jobs are full-time and part-time, mostly in the delivery driver, CDL or package handler positions.

The application process can be completed online in about 20 minutes from filling out the application to receiving a job offer.

Most positions do not even have an interview as part of the hiring process, the

