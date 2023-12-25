Uplifting Stories Bring Joy and Stability During the Holidays

The Dallas Morning News works to share uplifting stories throughout the year, but that mission becomes particularly important during the holidays. (From left) Senior companion Dorothy Jones (left), and Lucila Oblena go over Oblena’s crossword puzzle book as Oblena’s daughter, Mari Davis, looks on at Davis and Oblena’s home in Dallas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Dorothy Jones has spent many of her weekdays for the last 11 years at the home of Lucila Oblena as part of the Senior Source’s Senior Companion Program.Two women from dissimilar backgrounds create an unexpected bond, bringing both joy and stability to their lives. A restaurant feeds people who cannot afford to pay, thanks to customers pre-purchasing meals for strangers. A man sentenced to life in prison is granted clemency and promises to return to his McKinney community to right his wrongs. We strive to tell uplifting stories throughout the year, but that mission becomes particularly important during the holidays — a time of glee and wonder, but also difficulty and sorrow for som





dallasnews » / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winter Festivals in Colorado: Embracing the Season with Joy and ExcitementDiscover the diverse winter festivals in Colorado that celebrate the season with skiing, ice sculptures, bonfires, and more.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Lake-Effect Snow to Bring Dangerous Travel Conditions and Feet of Snow to Great LakesThe first significant lake-effect snow event of the season is about to unfold and will deliver more than a foot of snow to some areas near the Great Lakes. Meteorologists warn this first major snow event of the season could be highly disruptive for travel from the Upper Midwest to the interior Northeast with feet of snow possible for some locations.

Source: accuweather - 🏆 46. / 68 Read more »

Get the Top Racial Equity Stories from Amsterdam NewsStay connected with Amsterdam News, the oldest continuously published Black newspaper, and get the top Racial Equity stories of the day. Sign up to receive their acclaimed newsletter Editorially Black!

Source: NYAmNews - 🏆 269. / 63 Read more »

Zac Brown Band's New Album Celebrates the Power of CoversThe Zac Brown Band's new double live album highlights the power of covers and the joy they bring to audiences. The band has made covers a hallmark of their concerts for twenty years, establishing themselves as one of the biggest live draws.

Source: SPIN - 🏆 258. / 63 Read more »

Romance, Celestial Wonder, and Spiritual Homecoming: Moments that Inspired in 2023A look back at the moments that brought joy and inspiration in 2023, including a romance between sports and music fans, a celestial wonder, and a spiritual homecoming for Native American tribes.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

University of Utah Students Inspired by Dr. Joselli Deans' Work on Black History in BalletStudents at the University of Utah's School of Dance talk about how Dr. Joselli Deans' research on Black history in ballet has influenced them and given them courage to share their own stories.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »