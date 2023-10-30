UPDATE: Police locate, arrest Coal Township man wanted for child porn, sexual assault

He is being held at the Northumberland County Jail, according to a release.The Coal Township Police are searching for 39-year-old David Glatfelter, Jr., of Coal Township, Pennsylvania.

Glatfelter is wanted for statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (IDSI) with a person less than 16 years old, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, child pornography, criminal use of communication facility, and more.

The exact manner of these offenses has not been discloses, and the victim's identity has not been released. The police department reported that the offenses occurred at Glatfelter's residence over the past year. headtopics.com

The police report also says that Glatfelter is known to visit Ashland, PA, Jamestown NY, and Sinclairville, NY often.Anyone with any information on David Glatfelter or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Coal Township Police Department at (570) 644-0333.

