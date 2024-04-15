Upcoming Total Solar Eclipses in the Next Decade

With the April 8 total solar eclipse over, North America has exactly eight years, 11 months and 22 days to wait until its next one. Although total solar eclipse s occur in the same location only every 375 years or so, they are not rare. In fact, they happen on our planet about once every 18 months, on average.
Here are the important details about where, when and how to experience a total solar eclipse in the next decade.1. Total solar eclipse of 2026TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE OF 2026When: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026Europe's first total solar eclipse for 27 years will coincide with the peak of the annual Perseid meteor shower. The path of totality will pass over Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain.
5. Hybrid total-annular solar eclipse of 2031For many people, this remote and short eclipse might not be worth the effort. After all, a brief totality during this very remote eclipse will be visible only from inside a narrow path in the North Pacific Ocean, making a cruise ship from Hawaii the most likely way to experience it. Where: Cruise ship from HawaiiBut this is the most dramatic type of eclipse — a hybrid.
But this is the most dramatic type of eclipse — a hybrid. A hybrid eclipse, which occurs only seven times in the 21st century, combines an annular solar eclipse and a total solar eclipse. However, the short duration and small shadow are crucial, with informed eclipse chasers destined to enjoy an extended display of Baily's beads and a lingering diamond ring before and after totality. A"ring of fire" will be visible from the coast of Panama for 25 seconds.
