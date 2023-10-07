Upcoming Star Wars Shows: Story, Casts & Everything We Know

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT There are more Star Wars TV shows on the horizon now than ever before. Disney has successfully transformed Star Wars into a trailblazing transmedia franchise, with a stunning range of live-action Disney+ TV shows. The Mandalorian was essentially Disney+'s flagship program, releasing along the platform's launch.

The various Star Wars TV shows are set at different points in the timeline. The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka are both spin-offs of The Mandalorian, set roughly five years after Return of the Jedi. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor both take place during the Dark Times of the Empire's reign - as is the animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

6 What's The Next Star Wars TV Show? Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Cast: Tunde Adebimpe, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kerry Condon, Kyriana Kratter, Jude Law, Robert Timothy Smith The next Star Wars live-action TV show is set during The Mandalorian era, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be one of the franchise's most unusual to date. Created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, Skeleton Crew is an Amblin Entertainment-style story that follows four kids who get lost in the galaxy far away from home. headtopics.com

An animated spin-off to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is returning for its third and final season at some point next year. Currently in production, The Bad Batch season 3 will see Hunter, Wrecker, and Echo searching for Omega following her abduction by the Empire.

After a critically acclaimed first season, Andor season 2 will complete the story of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor. Creator Tony Gilroy has already explained the structure of Andor season 2, with every three of the 12 total episodes marking a year of Cassian's life leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. headtopics.com

