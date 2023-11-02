Israeli tanks and troops have advanced deeper into Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects international calls for a ceasefire. House Republicans are proposing a stand-alone bill that would send roughly $14 billion to Israel but doesn't include funding for Ukraine. And, Google will lay out its case in a massive monopoly trail brought by the Justice Department.

A suspect wanted for fatally shooting 18 people in Lewiston, Maine was found dead on Friday. Israel is ramping up its military operations in anticipation of a ground invasion in Gaza as communications are cut off there. Mexican officials say 27 people have died after Hurricane Otis hit Acapulco.

A person of interest in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine is still at large as authorities ask locals to shelter in place. Gaza is running dangerously low on fuel to run hospitals and deliver aid, the United Nations says relief operations may halt as early as today. And Republican have finally done it, they unanimously elected Mike Johnson of Louisiana as Speaker of the House.

