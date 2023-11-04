Unverified Report Claims Dodge Charger EV Will Have More Horsepower Than Hellcat V8

With traditional gas-powered options, are few and far between. However, an unverified report claims that the top-of-the-line Dodge Charger EV will offer more horsepower than the outgoing Hellcat V8. Starting with the EV of the range, the entry-level system will rely on a 400-volt architecture and a single, rear-mounted motor to put about 402 horsepower under the driver's right foot

. That's less than the 456-horse output that has been for the electric vehicle, though at the time Dodge clarified that its figures weren't set in stone yet and that it planned to offer upgrade packages to buyers who want more power. The mid-range electric vehicle model will also use a 400-volt architecture, but it will get a second, front-mounted electric motor for an output of around 670 horsepower and through-the-road all-wheel-drive. That's more than what was previously reported, and here again an upgrade package could increase that number. Finally, the range-topping EV will deliver 885 horsepower thanks in part to an 800-volt electrical architecture. On the gasoline-burning side of the range, the same report claims that buyers will have at least two variants of the Hurricane straight-six engine to choose from. The entry-level 2025 Dodge Charger (which will likely serve as the entry point to the full line-up) will be rated at 420 horsepower, while a higher-output model with 510 horses on tap will be positioned higher u

