Unusually Large 'Devil Comet' Visible During Solar Eclipse

An unusually large comet, nicknamed the 'Devil comet', is estimated to be as big as Mount Everest . It is characterized by horn-shaped outbursts in its coma. During a solar eclipse , the skies will darken enough to potentially spot the comet with the naked eye or through binoculars/telescope.

However, it is important to use proper eye protection when observing the sun. The comet can be found between Jupiter and the sun, slightly up and to the right.

Comet Devil Comet Solar Eclipse Mount Everest Eye Protection Astronomy

