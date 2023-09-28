Unusual wave of deadly violence in Sweden continues, with 3 killed overnight

Deadly violence is continuing in Sweden, with three people killed overnight in separate incidents near Stockholm and in a city west of the capital. Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as deadly violence linked to a feud between criminal gangs escalated. Late Wednesday, an 18-year-old man was shot dead in a Stockholm suburb.

Hours later, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Jordbro, south of the Swedish capital.

Early Thursday, a woman in her 20s died in an explosion in Uppsala, west of Stockholm. The death in the blast, which damaged five houses, is being treated by the police as murder. Swedish media said the woman who died was probably not the intended target.Swedish broadcaster SVT noted that the two fatal shootings bring the death toll from gun violence in September to 11, making it the deadliest month for shootings since police started keeping statistics in 2016.

It was not known whether the shootings or the blast were related to each other, but Swedish media said at least two of the three events were somehow connected to a feud between criminal gangs, a growing problem in Sweden that has involved drive-by shootings and bombings. headtopics.com

Two gangs — one led by a Swedish-Turkish dual national who lives in Turkey, the other by his former lieutenant — are reportedly fighting over drugs and weapons.