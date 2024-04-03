Unusual Phenomena to Witness During the April 8 Solar Eclipse

An observer in or near the path of totality for the April 8 solar eclipse may be witness to many unusual phenomena, including the appearance of the moon's shadow projected on the Earth's atmosphere, and darkness during the daytime. For the upcoming eclipse, a few minutes before the start of totality, a conspicuous shadow should appear, mimicking an approaching storm, moving from the west-southwest sky and toward the observer.
Darkness will follow, and with it the chance to see stars, planets and possibly other bright objects in the daytime sky. Here's what to look for during totality, and where in the sky to look. Related: April 8 solar eclipse: What time does totality start in every state? Exotic colors and lightingI've often been asked, why bother traveling to an eclipse? My answer is always the same:"You must see one for yourself, and then you will understand." Astronomy writer Guy Ottewell planned to create a painting of the 1983 eclipse visible from Borobudur in Jav
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: newscientist - 🏆 541. / 51 Read more »
Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »
$7.5B AI crypto token merger scheduled for community voting on April 2The voting period will take place from April 2 to April 16.
Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »
Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »