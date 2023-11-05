Unusual Jedi Weapon Referenced in Star Wars Canon Goes Against Jedi Code

An unusual Jedi weapon has been referenced at points throughout Star Wars canon which goes against elements of the Jedi Code. Since the inception of the franchise in 1977, the primary weapon of the Jedi has been shown to be the lightsaber. Powered by Force-sensitive kyber crystals, Star Wars' various lightsaber types have aided the Jedi in being the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy for generations. As such, Jedi have been known to neglect weapons of other forms.
As many Jedi have often alluded to, the warriors need only the Force and their Star Wars lightsaber combat forms to bring peace to the people of the cosmos. Furthermore, Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi have been shown to have an active distaste for certain types of weaponry, making an interesting Jedi weapon that may be explored in upcoming Star Wars movies from the depths of canon that much more surprising. The weapon in question is a blaster that could only be used through the Force. In the Keepers of the Peace sourcebook for the roleplaying game Star Wars: Force and Destiny - both considered canon - the blaster was highlighted
