Unseen Photos of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love to be Published in New Photo Book

Constance Hansen and Russell Peacock had no idea what to expect when they walked into the Hollywood home of grunge’s reigning couple. The husband-and-wife photography duo, known as Guzman, has a photo book being published in June, "Family Values," which features over 80 unseen images of Kurt Cobain , Courtney Love and their daughter, Frances Bean . Hansen and Peacock were chosen to photograph the family in 1992 for Spin magazine. Only five of their images were originally published.

The rest are now being seen for the first time. "I didn’t know whether they were going to have handlers or people around saying, ‘No, they can’t wear that,’ or ‘No, they can’t do that,’" Hansen recalled to Fox News Digital. "There was nothing like that. What was completely exciting for me was that it was an ordinary house. It was very modest." Love opened up her doors to the photographers. Cobain, who was later seen, was still in his pajamas. "Courtney greeted us and was super friendly," Hansen share

