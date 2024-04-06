UNRWA's future uncertain as funding suspended over alleged Hamas involvement

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Gaza conflict, the United Nations agency representing Palestinian refugees ( UNRWA ) has provided aid to Gazan civilians facing dire humanitarian conditions. But the agency's future is now in jeopardy after several nations, including the United States, suspended funding after the Israeli government published evidence allegedly showing that 16 UNRWA members were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack .

Despite calls for the group to be dissolved, UNRWA officials and humanitarian groups have pleaded for help, contending that aid for the Palestinians caught in the crossfire is needed now more than ever as the humanitarian crisis deepens. "People's lives are on the line because they would have no other alternative," Adam Bouloukos, a UNRWA director, told ABC New

