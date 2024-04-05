UNRWA Faces Funding Crisis Amid Israeli-Gaza Conflict

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Gaza conflict, the United Nations agency representing Palestinian refugees ( UNRWA ) has provided aid to Gazan civilians facing dire humanitarian conditions. But the agency's future is now in jeopardy after several nations, including the United States, suspended funding after the Israeli government published evidence allegedly showing that 16 UNRWA members were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack.

Despite calls for the group to be dissolved, UNRWA officials and humanitarian groups have pleaded for help, contending that aid for the Palestinians caught in the crossfire is needed now more than ever as the humanitarian crisis deepens."People's lives are on the line because they would have no other alternative," Adam Bouloukos, a UNRWA director, told ABC News.UNRWA has been in operation since 1949 and has provided education, health care and other basic services in Gaza, the West Bank, and parts of Lebanon, Jordan and Syri

