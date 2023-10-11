FILE - Mourners comfort each other in the morgue of Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli airstrikes killed a dozen Palestinians in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. As Israeli warplanes pummel Gaza to avenge the Hamas attack, Palestinians say the military has largely unleashed its fury on civilians.

The airstrikes have transformed lively neighborhoods into wastelands of rubble strewn with bodies. There is no clean water. And there is darkness — the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel Wednesday, leaving only generators that won’t last long.His parents shielded him from gunfire as Hamas attacked. He survived.

The strikes across Gaza, from its farming villages on the northern border to upmarket towers in the heart of Gaza City, have killed 171 women and at least 326 people under 18, the Gaza Health Ministry said. Eight journalists have been killed, local media organizations said, and six medics, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The U.N. headtopics.com

“In previous escalations, there would always be some time, even a half-hour, without airstrikes,” said Nebal Farsakh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Red Crescent. “But now, there is not a single minute. That’s why the casualties keep going up and up.”Even in ordinary times, they’re poorly supplied.

An airstrike hit one of the territory’s biggest hospitals, in northern Beit Hanoun, rendering it inoperable. Shrapnel has flown into seven other hospitals and 10 U.N. emergency shelters, according to the World Health Organization and United Nations. headtopics.com

From the hospital corridor, Muhammad Al-Gharabli recalled four missiles crashing into a mosque in the seaside Shati refugee camp Monday, decapitating his 2-year-old son, Mohammed, and sending shrapnel into the leg of his 5-year-old son, Lotfi.

