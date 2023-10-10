Unprecedented Israeli bombardment lays waste to upscale Rimal, the beating heart of Gaza City

FILE - Palestinians inspect the rubble of the Yassin Mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, says it is trying to take action on a flood of posts sharing graphic media, violent speech and hateful conduct about the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

Among those broad boulevards full of beauty salons, falafel shops and pizzerias beat the heart of Gaza City. For many, the magnitude of the devastation there, affecting the territory’s middle and upper classes, had symbolic significance.

“These sounds are different,” 30-year-old Saman Ashour in Gaza City texted as she lay awake in a neighborhood north of Rimal, listening to the roar of explosions. “It’s the sound of revenge.” The Israeli military’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said that Israel was trying to “evacuate civilian populations from areas where Hamas has a military presence” before unleashing “powerful destruction. headtopics.com

But most Palestinian civilians did not evacuate. There are no bomb shelters. Israel and Egypt tightly control the enclave’s borders and have not let anyone out. U.N. shelters are rapidly filling up. “The strategic prospect is to annihilate, destroy and demolish the military capacity of Hamas,” said Kobi Michael, a senior fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, an Israeli think tank. “Hamas brought this on the heads of the Gazans.

The strikes on Rimal early Tuesday killed ordinary residents like shopkeepers and local journalists and destroyed dozens of homes.

Read more:

AP »

Drone footage: Israel pounds Hamas stronghold in Gaza's RimalIsrael pounded downtown Gaza City with relentless bombardments Tuesday after it vowed a retaliation that would “reverberate for generations” against the Hamas militant group for its surprise weekend attack.

What to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attackIsrael has promised to hunt down Hamas fighters and to punish the Gaza Strip following a surprise weekend attack.

Israel orders 'total siege' of Gaza in aftermath of unprecedented terror attack by HamasMike Brest is a defense reporter at the Washington Examiner. Prior to joining the defense beat, he spent two years covering breaking news for the Examiner, and he worked at the Daily Caller in a similar capacity before that. Mike graduated from American University and is originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia.

What to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attackHere's what prompted the attack and what the response has been from the U.S. and other nations.

Gaza-Israel war: Deadly aftermath of Israeli air strikes on GazaThe residents of the besieged enclave of Gaza faced a night of death and destruction as Israeli war planes launched a series of air strikes

Israel-Gaza War Live Updates: Israel Orders ‘Complete Siege’ of GazaIsrael’s defense minister said the authorities would block deliveries of food, water and fuel into the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops were still fighting Palestinian militants in border areas, two days after an invasion that has left hundreds dead.