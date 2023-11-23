UNLV Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Interviews for San Diego State Head Coach Opening

UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion interviewed for San Diego State's head football coach opening. Marion's innovative 'Go-Go' offense has propelled UNLV to the cusp of the Mountain West championship game, averaging 36 points per game. Marion joins Tony White as a candidate for the position, which became open when Brady Hoke left. Marion expressed his interest in bringing back the offensive excitement that SDSU fans have yearned for.





sdut » / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marion County Superior Court Judge Flowers diesJudge Shatrese M. Flowers, a longtime Marion County Judge has died, Marion Superior Court announced today.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Why San Francisco and San Jose are falling behind in housing constructionTwo new analyses reveal why housing is so difficult to build in San Francisco and San Jose and what must change to jump-start construction.

Source: CalMatters - 🏆 261. / 63 Read more »

Exhibit at San Diego Automotive Museum honors legendary San Diego HighwaymanThe San Diego Automotive Museum has a new exhibit now open that honors the San Diego Highwayman, who for decades rescued stranded motorists on San Diego…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

UNLV begins season at home against SouthernThe UNLV Rebels begin the season at home against the Southern Jaguars. The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Creators from San Diego and abroad get the spotlight at Art San Diego showWith abstract and figural art, viewers were invited to draw their own conclusions from ths year's featured scuptures, photographs, collages, ceramics and more

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Davis leads Southern against UNLV after 20-point gameSouthern visits the UNLV Rebels after Brandon Davis scored 20 points in Southern's 108-75 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs. Wednesday's meeting is the first of the season between the two teams.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »