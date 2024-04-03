Unlocking Organic Growth: Incentives and Avoiding Typecasting

Creating and sustaining growth can be achieved through understanding the difference between organic and inorganic growth. In this episode, Favaro, the chief strategy officer at BERA Brand Management, emphasizes the importance of creating incentives for organic growth within organizations.

He also advises against typecasting business units as 'cash cows' or 'growth engines' if ongoing growth is desired.

