Unlikely couple takes a chance on romance in John Patrick Shanley’s “Brooklyn Laundry”

An unlikely couple, played by Cassidy Slaughter-Mason (Fran) and Mark Montgomery (Owen), take a chance on romance in John Patrick Shanley’s “Brooklyn Laundry,” will be presented April 11-May 12 by Northlight Theatre. (Greg Inda)BJ Jones, artistic director of Northlight Theatre, takes partial credit for inspiring John Patrick Shanley’s new play, “Brooklyn Laundry,” which has a rolling world premiere April 11-May 12 at Northlight. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (April 16 only), 1 p.m.

and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 p.m. (except April 13) and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (April 14 only) Sundays. “I actually provoked it,” Jones declared. “We had done a very successful production of ‘Outside Mullingar,’ which is his play, and I went to Brooklyn to meet him at his apartment. So we struck up a relationship,” Jones relate

