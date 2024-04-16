Unlicensed Providers Administering Botox Injections Lead to Hospitalizations

, either having gotten the injections from people who were never licensed or trained to give the shots or received them in"non-healthcare settings," including homes or spas, the

Nine of the 19 patients were hospitalized, the CDC said. Four"were treated with botulism antitoxin because of concerns that the botulinum toxin could have spread beyond the injection site." Botox uses a purified form of a neurotoxin called botulinum toxin that prevents muscles from moving for a period of time. The product is often used to prevent or ease facial wrinkles. When the toxin is found in food, it can lead to widespread paralysis and even death.

But when it is injected carefully, botulinum toxin is generally considered safe. Too much in the wrong places can be damaging, Cases have been detected in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Washington. No deaths have been reported. It is unclear whether the reactions were the result of fake products, contamination or poor hygiene practices. The CDC's investigation is ongoing, the agency said. are rising. Colorado health officials told NBC News that they're investigating a case of botulism-like illness after an unlicensed provider injected a patient with what was allegedly botulinum toxin.

