Unknown Addresses Make Massive Withdrawals from Binance and Coinbase

A trio of unknown addresses has made massive withdrawals from Binance and Coinbase, two major crypto exchanges. The first address, 0x6dF, has withdrawn 71 tokens in the last 24 hours.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin Price Dip: $314 Million BTC Transferred From Coinbase to Unknown WalletAmid Bitcoin's price dip, whopping $314 million in BTC has quietly left Coinbase for unknown destination

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Crypto Biz: Exchanges face new legal issues, Goldman Sachs’ clients eye crypto, and moreCrypto exchanges, including KuCoin, Coinbase and Binance, are facing a new wave of regulatory hurdles worldwide.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Binance Labs Quietly Transitions to Independent Entity From BinanceCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

Top Cryptocurrency News Today | Binance SquareRead the top and hottest cryptocurrency and Bitcoin news on Binance Square (formerly Binance Feed).

Source: binance - 🏆 561. / 51 Read more »

Binance Exec Escapes Detention in Nigeria, More Trouble for Binance?Binance executive escapes Nigerian detention, destination unknown

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Coinbase CEO Explains Why They Got 'Huge Win' Against SECCoinbase CEO believes they have secured substantial progress with SEC

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »