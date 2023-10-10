University of Washington asks court to dismiss Oregon State, Washington State's suit against Pac-12

The University of Washington held a virtual press conference on Saturday to discuss their decision to move to the Big Ten Conference.asked a court on Monday to dismiss the lawsuit brought against the Pac-12 by Oregon State and Washington State, which seeks to prevent the conference's departing members from standing in the way of their efforts to rebuild the beleaguered league.

Washington's motion to intervene in the case, which was granted and includes a request for dismissal, was filed in Superior Court in Whitman County, not far from Washington State's"As we share another memorable fall season of Pac-12 athletics, we recognize the complex challenges of the current situation.

"UW has a significant stake in opposing WSU and OSU's claims and preventing the Court from granting the relief requested," "Our court filings show how our schools are in full compliance with the Pac-12 Bylaws, which prohibit a member from leaving the conference before August 2024 but allow schools to announce a withdrawal that will happen after that date," the departing schools said in a statement. headtopics.com

The judge did allow the conference to conduct day-to-day business, saying any decisions need to be made by unanimous vote. That provided short-term relief for Oregon State and Washington State. Lawyers for Oregon State and Washington State said the schools fear outgoing members might try to dissolve the conference, which takes a three-quarters majority vote.

Oregon State and Washington State are the only members of the Pac-12 that have not declared their intention to join another conference, starting in August. The schools are facing a dramatic decrease in revenue and exposure as they search for their next conference affiliation. headtopics.com

