University of Texas at Austin lays off employees in response to state law banning DEI programs

The University of Texas at Austin is laying off dozens of employees who previously worked in diversity, equity and inclusion roles in response to a state law that banned such programs. Employees who had previously worked in DEI roles received layoff notices Tuesday. That came months after the university had reassigned them from those positions to comply with the legislation, which went into effect Jan. 1.

The school declined to provide a specific tally of the number of people affected, though the AAUP said 60 is a “conservative estimate

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

University of Texas at Austin Lays Off Staff Members to Comply with DEI BanThe University of Texas at Austin is laying off staff members in an effort to comply with Texas' DEI ban. The closure of the division of campus and community engagement, predominantly operated by former DEI positions, is part of the university's efforts to streamline student-facing programs. The exact number of layoffs has not been confirmed.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

UT-Austin announces round of firings in latest step to comply with Texas’ DEI banThe firings come after state leaders criticized universities for not doing enough to enforce the ban. Students say UT-Austin has already overcorrected.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

UT-Austin announces firings to comply with Texas’ DEI banThe firings come after state leaders criticized universities for not doing enough to enforce the ban. Students say UT-Austin has already overcorrected.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

UT-Austin announces round of firings in latest step to comply with Texas’ DEI banThe firings come after state leaders criticized universities for not doing enough to enforce the ban. Students say UT-Austin has already overcorrected.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

UT Austin eliminates multiple staff positions to comply with Texas DEI banSenate Bill 17, which bans Texas public universities from having DEI programs and trainings, went into effect Jan. 1. Since then, UT Austin has renamed, reorganized or eliminated several university organizations. Now it's cutting jobs.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

UT-Austin announces round of firings in latest step to comply with Texas’ DEI banThe University of Texas at Austin has reportedly laid off dozens employees who used to work in diversity, equity and inclusion programs.The university fired at

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »