University of North Texas Health Science Center Allegedly Sold Body Parts of Unclaimed Individuals

Federal, state and local officials expressed shock and sorrow upon learning that the University of North Texas Health Science Center had cut up and leased out the bodies of hundreds of unclaimed peopleSen. Tan Parker, a Republican whose district includes portions of Dallas and Tarrant counties, said he would introduce a bill in the legislative session in January to prohibit the use of people’s bodies unless they or their survivors give full consent.

The University of North Texas Health Science Center suspended its body-donation program and fired the officials who led it. “Now that people have an awareness of what’s going on, we can look at laws being changed,” Cloud said. “Still, there is no law, nothing, that will fix what happened.” Some officials and medical experts reacted to NBC News’ findings by calling for federal changes. Thomas Champney, an anatomy professor at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine who researches the ethical use of human bodies, said he hoped Congress would take action.

