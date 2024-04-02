University of Kentucky Dance Team Member Dies at 20 After Battle With Bone Cancer

The University of Kentucky is mourning the death of dance team member Kate Kaufling, who died on Sunday less than a year after being diagnosed with bone cancer. She was just 20. The university announced Kaufling’s untimely passing on Monday. According to a news release, she had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma. 'Kate was a joy to coach and to be around. Her smile could light up a room and she was beloved by all of her UKDT teammates,' UK Dance Team head coach Dawn Walters said in a statement.

'We are all saddened by Kate’s passing. We will remember her for the tough battle she fought with osteosarcoma over the past year. She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the Kaufling family.' According to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Kaufling was diagnosed with cancer on June 2 after detecting 'a few lumps and swollen lymph nodes

