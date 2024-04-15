University of Denver to Host 2025 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game

Denver Pioneers forward Jack Devine skates the puck up ice during the first period of the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four semifinal game against the Boston University Terriers at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

This will be the fourth time DU has been involved in the Hall of Fame Game. The Pios hosted it twice at Magness Arena and played Minnesota in the contest at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., back in 2004. It’ll be DU’s second-ever game at Ball Arena, following a tilt against Colorado College in 2023.

University Of Denver Minnesota U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame Game Thanksgiving Weekend Ball Arena

