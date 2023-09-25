University of Alabama fraternity sued for hazing after student suffers traumatic brain injury

Sigma Alpha Epsilon, a fraternity at the University of Alabama, has been sued for allegedly hazing a student to the point where the minor lost consciousness. A student and his parents have filed a lawsuit against a fraternity, saying he suffered a traumatic brain injury while being hazed as a fraternity pledge earlier this year.

The lawsuit filed last week accuses Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and others associated with it of fraud,. The lawsuit was filed by the teen, referred to only as H.B. in the filing because he is a minor; and his parents, who live in Texas.

The lawsuit says H.B. was repeatedly punched, sprayed with a water hose, told to yell a racial slur at a nearby Black student and hit in the head with a basketball, which caused him to lose consciousness, see stars and suffer a traumatic brain injury.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA SCHOOL DISTRICT TO PAY $27M SETTLEMENT IN SUIT OVER STUDENT'S FATAL ASSAULT

The student left the fraternity house on his own, but later went to a hospital emergency room.

The student left the fraternity house on his own, but later went to a hospital emergency room. The lawsuit says he has a diagnosis of traumatic brain injury and post-concussive syndrome.

"As the direct and proximate result of defendant’s negligence, plaintiff suffered severe injuries, some of which are permanent," the lawsuit stated.