Universities are hotbeds for terrorist-sympathizing antisemitism

Higher education is the area of life most consumed by progressive left-wing ideology. It is also, apparently, the biggest hotbed of antisemitism in the United States.

Harvard University, with the pristine reputation in higher education that it no longer deserves, was the first out of the gate.

Are these campuses even safe for Jewish students at this point? You have groups rationalizing and justifying the rape and murder of hundreds of Jewish men, women, and children. It's deranged.

— Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) October 9, 2023 All three universities, and others like them, consider themselves to be indispensable in shaping the future leaders of the country. Harvard, in particular, has the pretentious reputation of being the place to go if you want to shape the future of the country in politics.

Antisemitism is normalized and institutionally defended at universities across the country. Harvard and others are not shaping future leaders. They are fostering an environment for antisemitic hatred to grow and spread from faculty to impressionable students who then go out and claim that massacring Jewish civilians is self-defense. Higher education isn’t solving this problem. headtopics.com

