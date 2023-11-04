Universal Studios' Film Surpasses $100M at Box Office and Breaks Records on Peacock

Universal Studios' latest film has surpassed the $100M mark at the domestic box office, making it a significant milestone for the studio's experimental theatrical day-and-date releases on its Peacock streaming service. This is the highest grossing film distributed through this method and also the most viewed movie or series on the OTT paid service in its first five days

. The film achieved this feat in eight days, the second-fastest for a dynamic release after Marvel Studios' film, which accomplished it in six days while streaming on Disney+. The strong fandom of the film ensured that its box office performance wouldn't be affected by the day-and-date release strategy. This success marks the third time this year that Universal Studios has tapped into the cultural zeitgeist. The film's success is also a win for Peacock, which has 28 million subscribers

