Universal Music Group wins dismissal of class action over Spotify shares

Universal Music Group (UMG) has won the dismissal of a closely-watched class action that challenged the fairness of its 2008 purchase of shares in Spotify — a case that accused the company of taking lower-than-market royalty rates in return for a chunk of equity that’s now worth hundreds of millions.

The lawsuit, filed last year by the members of the '90s hip-hop duo Black Sheep, claimed that UMG had secured its now-lucrative stake in the then-nascent streamer by signing an "undisclosed, sweetheart deal" that left artists underpaid to the tune of $750 million. UMG has called the claims "patently false."ruled that even if UMG had taken below-market royalty rates from Spotify in return for equity, doing so would not have breached its contracts with artists — which give the music giant "unfettered discretion" to license its recordings as it sees fi





