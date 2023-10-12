Unity CEO John Riccitiello Resigned. What Went Wrong.

This article is from the free weekly Barron’s Tech email newsletter. Sign up here to get it delivered directly to your inbox.

Sure enough, executives and investors can and should improve by avoiding the mistakes of others. This week, there’s new fertile ground: learning from a series of missteps at game development platform Unity (ticker: U), which culminated in the surprise resignation of its chief executive this week.

But the circumstances point to an obvious reason. The move happened after a revolt from Unity’s customer base following the company’s Sept. 12 changes to its pricing structure, which were set to take effect early next year. The backlash was rare in its scale. headtopics.com

When Unity went public in 2020 it said, “We believe the world is a better place with more creators in it. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life.

Within two weeks, the company was forced to apologize and backtrack on parts of its plan. “I want to start with this: I am sorry,” Marc Whitten, a Unity executive, said in a blog post. “We should have spoken with more of you, and we should have incorporated more of your feedback. headtopics.com

But the damage was done. Many developers said they didn’t have confidence that the terms wouldn’t be changed again and that they planned to stop using Unity even after the concessions. In late 2021, Unity bought Peter Jackson’s visual effects tools company for $1.6 billion, near the height of tech valuations. Last year, it spent $4.4 billion on a rival ad monetization company ironSource, which had comparable products to Unity’s internal offerings.

