UnitedHealth Q3 earnings beat estimates as company again raises guidance

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, +0.27% posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter on Friday and again raised its full-year guidance. The healthcare-services and insurance giant had net income of $5.841 billion, or $6.24 a share, for the quarter, up from $5.262 billion, or $5.55 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $6.56, ahead of the $6.

33 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $92.361 billion from $80.894 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $91.414 billion FactSet consensus. The company raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $24.85 to $25.00, compared with a FactSet consensus of $24.83. The stock was up 0.5% premarket but has fallen 0.9% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX, -0.62% has gained 13%.

