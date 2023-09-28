United will let travelers search for flights that fit their wheelchairs

A new United tool will allow travelers who use wheelchairs to search whether their chair will fit on the airline’s planes. The loaner chair she was forced to use after returning home exacerbated the sore, the group said, which became infected and reached her hip bone.Share “It was like my worst nightmare came true.

My wheelchair is custom made for me and my spinal cord injury. It’s a $30,000 machine that is not easy to replace, and without it I am now stuck at home,”. “This has been the most horrific experience of my 51 years living.”

, a disability rights activist organization that Figueroa worked with.Because her chair was custom designed to support pain associated with her spinal injury and a leg amputation, Figueroa found it difficult to balance herself and sit upright using a chair provided by the airport. After waiting several hours for United to retrieve her personal chair, which eventually came back damaged, she developed a pressure sore,

The lawsuit said Figueroa never fully recovered from the pressure sore and eventually died on Oct. 31, 2021.The Transportation Department said Thursday that incidents like these highlight the challenges those who use wheelchairs can face on flights. In 2022, U.S. airlines mishandled 11,389 wheelchairs and scooters,